Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.77 ($71.49).

BN opened at €58.78 ($69.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.76. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit