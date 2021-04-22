Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.77 ($71.49).

BN opened at €58.78 ($69.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.76. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

