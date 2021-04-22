Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys 276 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Moody’s by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, TRB Advisors LP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $325.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $233.07 and a 1 year high of $327.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.