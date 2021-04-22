Dash Acquisitions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

MA opened at $383.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.80. The firm has a market cap of $380.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

