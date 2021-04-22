DEAPcoin (DEP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

