Deeper Network (DPR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.50 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $48.49 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.91 or 0.00280349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $596.47 or 0.01100746 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.56 or 0.00700461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.44 or 1.01040376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars.

