Defender Capital LLC. Acquires 1,280 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after acquiring an additional 454,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,732,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,223,000 after acquiring an additional 82,122 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDY traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $437.96. 2,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,949. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $437.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

