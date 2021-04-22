Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $120.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Dell Technologies to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $103.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $7,559,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,619,197.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,754 shares of company stock valued at $52,887,145. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
