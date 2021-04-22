Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $120.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Dell Technologies to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $103.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $7,559,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,619,197.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,754 shares of company stock valued at $52,887,145. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.