Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. Denbury posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

DEN opened at $49.05 on Monday. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

