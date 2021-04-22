Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Get Denny's alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DENN. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $9,930,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,073,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,418.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 383,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.