DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.88

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.88 and last traded at $65.39, with a volume of 5758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after purchasing an additional 953,367 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,192,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 432,698 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after purchasing an additional 223,004 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit