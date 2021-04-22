DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.88

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.88 and last traded at $65.39, with a volume of 5758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after purchasing an additional 953,367 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,192,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 432,698 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after purchasing an additional 223,004 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

