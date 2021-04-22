DePay (DEPAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $519,476.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. DePay has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and $519,476.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00006410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00270237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.58 or 0.01041543 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.34 or 0.00684004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,204.56 or 1.00070316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

