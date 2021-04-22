DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,514 shares of company stock worth $1,947,761. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. 8,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,112. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. DermTech has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

