Derwent London (LON:DLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,461.00

Apr 22nd, 2021

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,461 ($45.22) and last traded at GBX 3,401 ($44.43), with a volume of 13158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,390 ($44.29).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,334.78 ($43.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The stock has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -48.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,301.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,123.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 52.45 ($0.69) dividend. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently -106.78%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 4,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, with a total value of £132,480 ($173,085.97). Also, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total value of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09).

About Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

