Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $210.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.28.

NYSE:HCA opened at $197.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $198.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.47. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

