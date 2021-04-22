Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $59.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

NYSE WRK opened at $53.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in WestRock by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in WestRock by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in WestRock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

