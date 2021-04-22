Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.08.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $233.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth about $6,929,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis.

