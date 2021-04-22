Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $575.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA stock opened at $614.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $543.71 and its 200 day moving average is $541.77. NVIDIA has a one year low of $275.40 and a one year high of $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $382.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

