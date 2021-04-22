Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $157.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.63.

NYSE TT opened at $170.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.78. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $172.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

