Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RANJY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Randstad presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.34. 989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

