Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAI. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.69 ($92.57).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €73.57 ($86.55) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.62. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Daimler has a one year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a one year high of €77.96 ($91.72).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

