Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Investment Group accounts for approximately 18.9% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $20,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHIL stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $160.71. 3,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,550. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.01 and a 1-year high of $177.11. The stock has a market cap of $507.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average of $151.10.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. bought 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.20 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

