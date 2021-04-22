DIGG (DIGG) Reaches Market Cap of $26.11 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. DIGG has a market cap of $26.11 million and approximately $86,546.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $29,774.62 or 0.57407175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00065050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00286669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.10 or 0.01006646 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00680945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,898.16 or 1.00062634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

