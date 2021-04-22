DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DOCN. Bank of America started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

