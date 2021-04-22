DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCN. Bank of America initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $41.63 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

