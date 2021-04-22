Digiwage (WAGE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Digiwage has a total market cap of $94,048.45 and $22.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000766 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

