DigixDAO (DGD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.30 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for about $486.39 or 0.00913568 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 3% against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $49.30 million and $494,013.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00072493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00072520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.90 or 0.00745482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00095469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.23 or 0.08123844 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 101,362 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.