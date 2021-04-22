Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $91.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DIOD. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $80.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.78. Diodes has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $3,486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at $35,112,909.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $4,189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,846 shares of company stock worth $19,305,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after purchasing an additional 346,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $43,911,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 37.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 345,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after buying an additional 94,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.