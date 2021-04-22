Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.22 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,926. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $104.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

