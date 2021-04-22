DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,898 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,754.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

