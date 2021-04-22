DnB Asset Management AS Acquires New Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 251,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 149,399 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $997.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

