DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $323.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

