DnB Asset Management AS Invests $4.28 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $255.09 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.99 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.