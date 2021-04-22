Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 79,111 shares.The stock last traded at $46.97 and had previously closed at $44.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCBO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.59.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. Docebo’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $976,000.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

