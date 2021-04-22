Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,010.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

