Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.91

Shares of Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.91 and traded as high as C$48.59. Domtar shares last traded at C$48.41, with a volume of 27,915 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domtar to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Domtar to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Domtar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -16.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.11.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.