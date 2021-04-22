Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 56,324 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43.

RLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

