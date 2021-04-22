DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.41. 1,412,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,497,238. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $331.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

