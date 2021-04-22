DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.98. 1,031,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,896,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.