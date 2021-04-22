DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.85. 14,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,835. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.