DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 821,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,956,818. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

