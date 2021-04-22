DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 225 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $80.81. 134,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,420. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

