Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $811.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

