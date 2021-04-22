Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

Several research firms have commented on ED. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

