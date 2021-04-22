DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DraftKings by 339.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

