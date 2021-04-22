Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.60 ($97.18).

Shares of DRW3 stock opened at €73.90 ($86.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of €68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.76. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52 week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a market cap of $635.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.23.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

