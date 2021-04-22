Driven Brands (DRVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Driven Brands to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,379.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

