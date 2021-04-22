DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.62.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $141.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day moving average of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $20,761,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

