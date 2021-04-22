Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) were down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 31,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,460,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,458 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

