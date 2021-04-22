E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.90

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.90 and traded as high as $11.98. E.On shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 535 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Innogy, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

