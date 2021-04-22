Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $183.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $332.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.62.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $2,737,156.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

